Helena Coles Purchases 2,301 Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles bought 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,998.78 ($13,975.58).

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON:HGT traded up GBX 15.18 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 489.68 ($6.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,611,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. HgCapital Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 348.50 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 504 ($6.40). The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.57.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

