Helena Coles Purchases 2,301 Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles bought 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,998.78 ($13,975.58).
HgCapital Trust Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of LON:HGT traded up GBX 15.18 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 489.68 ($6.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,611,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. HgCapital Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 348.50 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 504 ($6.40). The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.57.
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
