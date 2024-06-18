Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 548,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 163,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,395. The stock has a market cap of $592.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $216,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

