Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $154.06 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $154.06 million and approximately $34,908.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00006424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.18041101 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $66,249.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

