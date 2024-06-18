Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 542,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 933,600 shares.The stock last traded at $35.62 and had previously closed at $35.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HESM

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hess Midstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 45.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 53.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.