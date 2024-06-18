HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $183,149.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,408.36 or 0.99934537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005161 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00083383 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048496 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $164,681.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

