HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,389 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. 122,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

