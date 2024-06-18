HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,606 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.72. 115,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,529. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

