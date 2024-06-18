HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 46,888 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UBER traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. 1,400,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,666,311. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

