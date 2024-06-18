HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,502 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after buying an additional 69,861 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 75,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

ISRG stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $431.33. 102,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.56 and a 200-day moving average of $375.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $433.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

