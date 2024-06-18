HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Leidos by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. 21,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,937. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

