HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,979,000 after acquiring an additional 393,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

