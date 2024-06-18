HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 542,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,470. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.