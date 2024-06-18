HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 803.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

NYSE MSCI traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $484.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.31. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

