HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,271 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

