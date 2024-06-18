HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 187,201 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 3,473,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,111,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

