HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. 139,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

