HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.