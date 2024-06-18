Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 10.7% in May

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 498,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,780. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 123.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 199.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 268,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after buying an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.