Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 551,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

