Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.45. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

