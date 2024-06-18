Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 3.1 %

HOFT stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 42,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.12. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $93.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.94 million. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

