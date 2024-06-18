Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. 312,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.50.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

