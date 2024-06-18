Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Down 11.6% in May

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 748,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hub Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 291,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,392. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

