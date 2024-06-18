HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $613.15 and its 200-day moving average is $599.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in HubSpot by 311.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

