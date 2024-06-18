Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,544. The firm has a market cap of $410.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.