Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 448.33 ($5.70).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.48) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.08) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.48) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,008.59). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 394.50 ($5.01) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330.14. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($5.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £650.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

