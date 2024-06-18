Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $11.50 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 586,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 521,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

