i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 23,820,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAUX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in i-80 Gold by 142.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 297,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

IAUX remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 618,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts expect that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.