ICON Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $144.08 million and $8.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,003,655,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,648,837 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,003,644,688.5994912 with 1,003,644,921.8484619 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14426952 USD and is down -15.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $8,993,981.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

