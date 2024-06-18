Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 83,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded down €0.25 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching €9.85 ($10.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,911. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.75. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52 week low of €4.48 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of €10.60 ($11.40). The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.06 ($0.06) by €0.11 ($0.12). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of €5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €4.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
About Idaho Strategic Resources
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
