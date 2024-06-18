IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $504.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.58. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

