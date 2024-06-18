Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $203.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

