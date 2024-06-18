Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in May

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 60,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Immatics has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,484,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 639,911 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,113,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

