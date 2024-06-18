IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires Shares of 4,848 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,787,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,864,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

