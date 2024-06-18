IMPACTfolio LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. VanEck Short Muni ETF comprises about 1.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned about 0.85% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 926.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 710.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 379,382 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,586 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

