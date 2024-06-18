IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. IN8bio has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.48.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth $5,216,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in IN8bio by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

