Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Up 6.3%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $45.96. 165,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,085,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,964 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,234 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

