Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires 716 Shares of Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,847.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,203.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FXNC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 4,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725. The company has a market cap of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First National comprises 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

