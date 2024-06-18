Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells 73,880 Shares of Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 73,880 shares of Critical Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £8,126.80 ($10,326.30).
Critical Metals Price Performance
LON:CRTM traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5.95 ($0.08). 208,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,051. The firm has a market cap of £4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 1.70. Critical Metals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.
About Critical Metals
