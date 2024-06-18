Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells 73,880 Shares of Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 73,880 shares of Critical Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £8,126.80 ($10,326.30).

LON:CRTM traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5.95 ($0.08). 208,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,051. The firm has a market cap of £4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 1.70. Critical Metals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

