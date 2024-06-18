Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10.

FLEX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 4,453,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Flex by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 195,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

