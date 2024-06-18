Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 8,251 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $82,757.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,746,335.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Performance
NYSE HGTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.