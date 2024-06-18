Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 8,251 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $82,757.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,746,335.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HGTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 314.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hagerty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

