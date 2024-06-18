Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Sells 9,458 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SRRK traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 950,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,768. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
