Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) insider Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 388,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,527. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

