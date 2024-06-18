Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Gap Up to $197.34

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $197.34, but opened at $201.46. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $201.46, with a volume of 1,825 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

