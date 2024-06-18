Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 1.8%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. 3,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.
Integrated Media Technology Company Profile
Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.
