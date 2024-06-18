Internet Computer Price Hits $8.17 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $133.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $8.17 or 0.00012596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00040823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,945,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,320,774 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

