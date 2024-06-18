Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,490. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

