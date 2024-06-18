Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott bought 585,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 2,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,771. The company has a market cap of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

