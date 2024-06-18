Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $485.01. 16,165,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,535,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.15. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

