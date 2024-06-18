IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

Get IQ Healthy Hearts ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 79.62% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Company Profile

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.